Hard to imagine Warriors without Klay Thompson

It's hard to imagine the Golden State Warriors without Klay Thompson.

But according to reports, including ESPN and The Athletic, he is almost certainly leaving as a free agent.



In fact, sources told The Athletic that the Warriors and Thompson have had very little communication, with no offers being made.

The Athletic reports that contract negotiations between him and the team are "frozen.

This would end Thompson's 13-year career with the Warriors, who selected him 11th overall in the 2011 draft.

At issue: Money and respect.

The Warriors probably would be willing to bring him back at a reduced rate - but not before targeting other free agents. He's coming off a $39-million annual contract.

However, Thompson is not waiting around.

The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are believed to be the front-runners for his services, according to The Athletic.

The team has one week to negotiate with Thompson before he can negotiate with a new team.



