Hate crime charge filed against Fremont driver

A man was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly pointed a replica gun while shouting racial slurs at a man on a freeway, officials said.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the charges against 40-year-old Jesus Hernandez on Wednesday, saying Hernandez threatened to kill, yelled racial slurs, and pointed a replica gun at a driver who had an Israeli flag on his car.

Hernandez then allegedly used the replica gun to assault the victim when they exited the freeway into Fremont.

Hernandez was arraigned on a misdemeanor hate crime, felony criminal threats, and for brandishing a replica firearm.

He has a plea hearing scheduled in October.