Hayward pedestrian struck by SUV dies at hospital

A pedestrian who was struck by an SUV in Hayward on Monday morning has died from their injuries, officials say.

The backstory:

The collision happened around 7:35 a.m. at Tennyson Road and Calaroga Avenue. Viewer video of the crash sent to KTVU has the time stamp. Police said officers responded to the crash within 20 minutes.

The video shows the SUV crashing into several trees on the left side of the road and getting turned around after the initial impact. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment for major injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we know:

The pedestrian was a 26-year-old woman and a Hayward resident. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin as is protocol with the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

The driver, a 36-year-old male, who police said was not a Hayward resident, was placed on a mental health hold by officers at the scene of the crash. He is being treated at a nearby hospital

The crash is under investigation. It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said additional details will be released when they become available.

This is Hayward's second fatal collision of 2025.