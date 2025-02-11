Expand / Collapse search

Hayward pedestrian struck by SUV dies at hospital

Published  February 11, 2025 3:41pm PST
Hayward
Hayward vehicle vs. pedestrian collision: viewer video

A viewer video shows the moment a car veers off the street onto the sidewalk, plowing into several trees and injuring a pedestrian in the process. It happened Monday morning in Hayward. Police say the driver and the pedestrian are injured but did not have specifics on their conditions. This is not being investigated as a hit-and-run.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian who was struck by an SUV in Hayward on Monday morning has died from their injuries, officials say. 

The backstory:

The collision happened around 7:35 a.m. at Tennyson Road and Calaroga Avenue. Viewer video of the crash sent to KTVU has the time stamp. Police said officers responded to the crash within 20 minutes. 

The video shows the SUV crashing into several trees on the left side of the road and getting turned around after the initial impact. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment for major injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.  

What we know:

The pedestrian was a 26-year-old woman and a Hayward resident. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin as is protocol with the Alameda County Coroner's Office. 

The driver, a 36-year-old male, who police said was not a Hayward resident, was placed on a mental health hold by officers at the scene of the crash. He is being treated at a nearby hospital 

The crash is under investigation. It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor. 

Police said additional details will be released when they become available.

This is Hayward's second fatal collision of 2025. 

