Hayward police seek information for welfare check on girl reported missing

article

Police in Hayward are trying to find an 8-year-old girl who may be with a parent but hasn't been seen by other relatives since December.

Sophia Mason was reported missing on Tuesday, police said.

The girl may be in the care of a parent or guardian, but other family members haven't had contact with them since December, according to police.

Sophia is known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

Hayward police are asking anyone with information about Sophia's whereabouts to contact the department at (510) 293-7000 so a welfare check can be done.

Advertisement

The case number for the investigation is 2022-013287.



