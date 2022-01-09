Hayward schools return to distance learning amid COVID surge

All Hayward schools will move to remote learning next week, according to Hayward Unified School District.

In a statement to students and families, the district said due to an increase in COVID cases, distance learning is necessary beginning Monday.

"We know this has probably been one of the most challenging weeks of the pandemic for our families and staff," said Superintendent Matt Wayne.

"It is clear that we can no longer maintain an adequate level of safety at school unless we give staff time to recover and be healthy enough to serve students during the surge," he continued.

The district offered safe spaces for students in emergency situations during the school day, as long as those students are not under quarantine or experiencing symptoms.

HUSD said they will continue to monitor data over the next week and give updates.

