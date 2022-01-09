Oakland school officials say teachers should be in classroom following 'sickout'

Oakland Unified School District said it expects teachers to be back at work Monday after holding a sickout on Friday.

At least 12 of the district's 80 schools shut down due to the sickout.

The 503 teachers who called in sick held a caravan to demand the district put in place more COVID safety measures.

The educators said they want N-95 or KN-95 masks for all students and educators in the district.

The teachers' union said it did not sanction the sickout, and so far there are no reports on what those teachers plan to do on Monday.

"This is something that was unapproved. It was unauthorized and technically illegal," said district spokesman John Sasaki. "It is not supposed to happen,"