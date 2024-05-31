Truck spills meat onto Oakland highway causing big mess

article

A truck spilled a load of meat along an Oakland highway, stalling traffic during the Friday evening commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck was hauling meat on Interstate 880 south of 29th Avenue when the load spilled out and onto several lanes.

Officers had to shut down two lanes while Caltrans cleaned up the spill.

Aerial images from the scene showed what appeared to be chicken or beef parts strewn on the highway.

The California Highway Patrol has not identified the truck involved in the incident.