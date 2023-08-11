Expand / Collapse search

Hazardous material potentially found in Contra Costa County

By KTVU Staff
Pittsburg
Contra Costa Fire responded to a possible hazardous materials incident at a Pittsburg storage facility.

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the possible discovery of a hazardous material in a Pittsburg storage unit, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The unspecified material was found in a container in a vacant storage unit on Friday, a Con Fire spokesperson said.

The owner of the storage facility on Railroad Avenue asked for officials to examine its contents, the fire department said.

No evacuations have been ordered.