Health expert explains link between women's hormones, stress - and what to do about it

The Brief Functional medicine practitioner Jennifer Gularson highlights how physiological shifts like menopause can trigger significant stress and hormone imbalances. Common coping habits, including late-night phone use and skipping meals, can inadvertently spike cortisol levels and destabilize blood sugar. Experts recommend individualized hormone testing and lifestyle adjustments, such as strength training and breath work, to manage symptoms like brain fog and anxiety.



In honor of National Stress Awareness Month, health experts are drawing attention to the internal physiological shifts that contribute to rising stress levels in women, specifically menopause and perimenopause.

According to the World Health Organization, 1.2 billion women worldwide will be in menopause by the year 2030, marking the largest such population in history. Jennifer Gularson, a functional medicine practitioner and physician assistant, notes that the connection between hormones and stress is a two-way street.

"Stress and hormones go hand in hand," Gularson said. She warned that common habits used to cope with stress—such as a second glass of wine, late-night scrolling, or skipping meals—actually spike cortisol and destabilize blood sugar, which can further fuel hormone imbalances in estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.

Many women may not realize their symptoms are tied to hormonal shifts. Gularson identified several "red flags" that are often dismissed as general stress, including:

Waking up between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Feeling "tired but wired" (exhaustion paired with an inability to sleep)

Sudden anxiety or mood swings

Brain fog and a lack of resilience

Stubborn weight gain around the midsection

To combat these issues, Gularson recommends seeking out practitioners who offer individualized hormone testing, including panels for cortisol and thyroid function. While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) was once viewed with skepticism due to older studies, Gularson noted that modern, bio-identical options at lower doses have made the therapy a viable and life-changing option for many.

For those seeking non-medical interventions, Gularson emphasized the importance of foundational lifestyle habits. Regulating blood sugar, getting morning sunlight, and engaging in strength training rather than exhausting daily cardio can help stabilize the body. Additionally, simple practices like breath work, walking, and ensuring 15 minutes of quiet time can help build resilience during the transition into menopause.