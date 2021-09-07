Heat triggers statewide flex alert for Wednesday

article

California's grid operator has issued a statewide flex alert for Wednesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the extreme heat much of California and the West is experiencing.

The California Independent System Operator is calling for consumers to voluntarily reduce energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officials are expecting strain on the power grid primarily from air conditioner use.

Once again, Cal ISO recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

Inland parts of the Bay Area, such as Concord, have either reached or flirted with 100 degrees in the past few days. That will be the case again on Wednesday.

Consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, such as washers and dryers, and to turn off unnecessary lights during the flex alert.