Heat wave: Bay Area temps could top 100 degrees

It's going to be a scorcher in some areas of the Bay Area on Friday with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more in some inland areas.

"It's going to be the hottest day of the week," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

Several East Bay cities, such as Walnut Creek and Livermore, might hit the triple digits, prompting an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service. Santa Rosa in the North Bay, could also top 100 degrees.

Meteorologists are warning people not to leave their kids or pets in the car, stay hydrated and find a cooling center if need be.

Firefighters are also warning that blazes could break out in the heat, like the one that broke out Thursday afternoon in Brentwood.

And PG&E is encouraging customers around the Bay Area to prepare for the excessive heat that often contribute to power outages.

Temps will cool down considerably on Sunday.