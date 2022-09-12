California Highway Patrol investigating possible shooting on Highway 4 near Antioch

California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a possible shooting on Highway 4 Monday morning.

Multiple officers were at the scene as two westbound lanes and the Hillcrest off-ramp were closed near Antioch.

Police said they are investigation a possible shooting on Highway 4 Monday morning.

There was also a reported crash around 5:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 near Brentwood.

It's unclear whether the two incidents are related. A Sig Alert was issued.

KTVU is working to get more information and has a team headed to the scene.