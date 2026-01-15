Heavy police presence in West Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A large law enforcement response unfolded in a West Oakland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Multiple agencies on Scene
What we know:
California Highway Patrol officers and Oakland police were seen near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 26th Street.
Investigation details unclear
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed what they were investigating or what prompted the response.
Chooper footage shows vehicle search
Aerial footage from above the scene showed a stalled vehicle in the middle of the street with its doors and trunk open. Officers were seen searching through the vehicle.
The Source: This story was written based on information from SkyFOX chopper video.