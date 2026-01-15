Heavy police presence in West Oakland neighborhood

The Brief A heavy law enforcement presence was reported Thursday afternoon in a West Oakland neighborhood near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 26th Street. CHP officers and Oakland police responded, but authorities have not said what they were investigating. SkyFOX footage showed a stalled vehicle in the middle of the street with its doors and trunk open as officers searched it.



A large law enforcement response unfolded in a West Oakland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Multiple agencies on Scene

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers and Oakland police were seen near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 26th Street.

Investigation details unclear

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed what they were investigating or what prompted the response.

Chooper footage shows vehicle search

Aerial footage from above the scene showed a stalled vehicle in the middle of the street with its doors and trunk open. Officers were seen searching through the vehicle.