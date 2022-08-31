Heinz is now selling a collection of ketchup-stained clothing

article

After years and years of quite literally leaving its mark on the fashion industry, Heinz has debuted a new clothing collection with ketchup stains.

The "vintage drip collection" features thrifted clothes in a partnership with thredUP, an online resale platform. The proceeds support global hunger relief, the companies said.

There are 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces in the clothing line, each with a unique ketchup stain — "because when it's HEINZ, it's not a stain, it's a statement," a press release states.

The sizes range from XXS to XXL. The first drop launched on Tuesday, and another release will happen on Sept. 13 featuring "more exclusive items."

"While HEINZ is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement," Alyssa Cicero, Heinz brand manager, said in the release.

The companies noted how demand for thrifting sustainable, one-of-a-kind clothing options has surged among many eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. A report by thredUP this year found that 62% of Gen Z and Millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new.

Many cited saving money as the main motivator, followed by a desire to find unique items. A large majority of those surveyed (82%) shared that they feel a positive emotion when they buy a secondhand item.

The global secondhand apparel market is also expected to grow 127% by 2026, which is three times faster than the global apparel market overall, according to the report.

Heinz and thredUP said 100% of the proceeds will benefit Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief nonprofit that organizes and distributes food to developing nations.

"This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet," said Erin Wallace, thredUP’s vice president of integrated marketing.

Many other food and drink companies have made headlines for their unique marketing ideas in recent months.

In July, Velveeta announced the launch of its new "Veltini," which includes "Velveeta infused vodka," olive brine, and vermouth. The drink is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches.

French’s, the American brand of mustard and other condiments, debuted a limited mustard doughnut, while Applebee’s sought to put the "mmm" in makeup with a collection of chicken wing sauce-inspired lip glosses.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.