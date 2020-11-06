Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on top of hospital helipad, LAFD says

A helicopter believed to be carrying a donated organ for a local hospital crashed and overturned on the helipad Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a call of a trapped vehicle on a helipad at the Keck Hospital of USC on North San Pablo Street. Two people were being treated from the crash, LAFD said.

LAFD said a private air ambulance helicopter was trying to deliver a donated organ to the hospital. The crash did not cause any fire and there weren't any signs of a significant fuel leak, LAFD said.

Officials did not say if the donated organ made it to the hospital in peace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.