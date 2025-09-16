Here's who can vote in San Francisco recall election of Joel Engardio

article

San Francisco voters on Tuesday will get the chance to weigh in on the recall election of Supervisor Joel Engardio.

Engardio represents District 4, which includes parts of the Sunset and Richmond districts. So only registered voters who live in District 4 can vote.

That's only about 50,000 people, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections. So far, 15,000, or 30%, have already returned ballots.

The call to remove Engardio stems from the permanent closure of the Great Highway along Ocean Beach.

Those supporting the recall say that even though the city voted to pass the proposition to close the Great Highway, people who live in the Sunset did not want it. And they blame Engardio for not representing them and instead, pushing to create the new Sunset Dunes Park.

But Engardio continues to defend his record, arguing that closing the Great Highway and creating the park is great for the neighborhood and the city.

"So, I ask people to look at the entirety of my record and all the issues that I work on," Engardio said. "I know people aren't going agree on everything 100% of the time, but even with Sunset Dunes, people are coming around."



Engardio spent the day Monday reaching out to voters in his district.

Voter turnout is expected to stay low, so both sides of the issue say it all comes down to getting people who support their side to turn out. There are three ballot drop-off locations. Two in the Sunset and one at San Francisco City Hall. Polls close at 8 p.m.



