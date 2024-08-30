Here's why Oakland police chief isn't wearing a uniform

As Oakland's top brass is hosting a series of public safety meetings – the final one which is Friday night – a question was raised that didn't have to do with crime.

Why isn't the newly hired Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell wearing a uniform? He has been attending all the meetings and crime scenes in a suit and tie.

Mitchell told the audience at Allen Temple Baptist Church – which drew the largest audience of all the public safety meetings so far – that state law requires him to attend a special class before he can wear that uniform.

He said he expects to complete that class sometime in November. Before he came to Oakland, he was the chief of police in Lubbock, Texas.

Inevitably, the public safety meeting on Thursday did turn to questions about crime, which Mayor Sheng Thao addressed personally.

Even though crime is trending downward, there are plenty of anecdotes of car break-ins, burglaries and shootings that Oakland residents have to deal with on a regular basis.

"I'm frustrated myself," Thao told the crowd.

She reminded the public that the problems started long before her administration.

"It's the culmination of seeing Oakland get worse and worse and worse," she said. "And now we're at this point where we are very upset. I want to acknowledge that."

