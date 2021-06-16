Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Here's why you may smell smoke around the Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Excessive heat: Temps could top 100

Steve Paulson says today could top 100 degrees in some parts of the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Smoke drifted to parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday, but it's not coming from wildfires burning in the region.

The National Weather Service said some Bay Area residents "noted a smoky smell" in the morning hours that could linger throughout the day. The agency said the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in the Desert Southwest region.

The biggest fire currently burning in that region is the Telegraph Fire in Arizona. The wildfire has torched 148,299 acres with containment at 59%. 