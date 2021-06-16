Here's why you may smell smoke around the Bay Area

Smoke drifted to parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday, but it's not coming from wildfires burning in the region.

The National Weather Service said some Bay Area residents "noted a smoky smell" in the morning hours that could linger throughout the day. The agency said the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in the Desert Southwest region.

The biggest fire currently burning in that region is the Telegraph Fire in Arizona. The wildfire has torched 148,299 acres with containment at 59%.