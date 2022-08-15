High heat brings day of wildfires to Bay Area

High heat and dry conditions, created a busy day for firefighters across the Bay Area on Monday. A wildfire in Dublin, sparked by a car fire on the westbound side of Interstate 580, sent flames perilously close to nearby homes.

"Due to our fuels, and our weather that we have, and a little breeze going on, the fire started pushing eastbound right towards the subdivision here," said Bryan Goff of Cal Fire.

Crews managed to stop forward progress on the fire near Schaeffer Ranch Road at 50 acres. The fire prompted temporary evacuations for homeowners in the area.

It was just one of several wildfires to strike the Bay Area on Monday, including a 28 acre grass fire in Vacaville. With temperatures expected to hit triple digits in parts of the Bay Area on Tuesday, and an excessive heat watch in effect, firefighters say they are prepared for another potentially busy day.

"Anytime we’re getting consecutive days of high feet, with very little fog influence coming, it's definitely something that we need to be concerned about," said James Bowron of Oakland Fire.

Meantime, in Santa Rosa, fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal, says he is also keeping an eye on the forecast for later in the week.

"The focus will shift from these hot temperatures Tuesday to then the potential for some monsoonal moisture to push into the area," said Lowenthal.

It's a weather pattern that Lowenthal says could bring dry thunderstorms to the area.

Cal Fire is reminding anyone planning to do yard work this week to do it before 10 a.m. when temperatures are cooler.