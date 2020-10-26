High school student in Gilroy tests positive for COVID-19 after attending house party

A high school student in Gilroy tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a private house party, school officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for Gilroy Unified School District said several students attended a party on the weekend of Oct. 17 and one of them has since tested positive for the virus.

District officals did not confirm which high school the students attend but said a letter was sent to parents on Friday informing them of the positive case.

Classes for Gilroy students have been held virtually for months, and the district has no plans to reopen for in-person learning until the top of 2021.

Students who attended the party won't face disciplinary action since the function was held off-campus, officials said.

