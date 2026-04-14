High-speed chase ends in deadly crash in Gilroy

The Brief At least one person died in a high-speed chase in Gilroy. The driver of the pickup truck eventually crashed and landed upside down. It's not clear what prompted the pursuit.



A high-speed police pursuit ended in a deadly crash when a getaway vehicle crashed and flipped over in downtown Gilroy.

Deadly pursuit

The incident began in Morgan Hill before moving into Gilroy city limits.

What we know:

The driver of the pickup truck eventually crashed and landed upside down at the intersection of First and Monterey Streets, coming to a rest directly in front of Saint Mary Parish, according to video at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene. Gilroy police officials confirmed to KTVU that the Morgan Hill Police Department is the lead agency handling the ongoing investigation.

It looks like at least one person died.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what prompted the pursuit.