Driver leads hour-long police chase across LA, Riverside, San Bernardino counties

A driver is in custody, but not before leading a 3-county police chase that lasted more than an hour late Wednesday night.

The suspect, initially connected to a possible domestic-violence case, is accused of stealing the car they're in and drove through parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties before ending up in Los Angeles.

During parts of the chase, the suspect broke 100 mph and drove as fast as 130 mph. The suspect spun out twice, eventually losing control of the car for good the second time. Police immediately cornered the suspect, pulled him out of the car and handcuffed him on the spot a little after 11 p.m. PT.

Officials did not say which possible domestic incident they were connected to.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.