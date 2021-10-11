Entire Bay Area on alert as high winds and red flag advisory continues

San Francisco emergency officials are on alert Monday as high winds rage across the city.

Gusts this strong are usually felt on mountain tops so officials are on watch and preparing for the worst. The threat of downed trees and debris in the busy streets of San Francisco poses a high risk to residents.

Windy conditions are being felt all over the Bay area and as far as Half Moon Bay where wind toppled a tree onto three vehicles and power lines Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

High fire danger means more power shut offs for many in Northern California.

Residents are advised if you see a downed tree, call 311. If you see a downed power line call 911.