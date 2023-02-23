Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Highway 101 in Menlo Park shut for PG&E repairs

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 3:08PM
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2
article

A section of Highway 101 was abruptly closed to all traffic so PG&E could make repairs on February 23, 2023 to a power line that snapped from a fallen tree earlier in the week. (KTVU FOX 2)

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A stretch of Highway 101 was abruptly shut Thursday afternoon in Menlo Park to allow PG&E to make urgent repairs.

The highway is closed in both directions from between Marsh Road and Willow Road. The closure will cause problems for commuters.

A tree had fallen during the wind storm earlier this week and snapped a power line that spans the 101.

The utility estimates the repair work will be finished by 6 p.m.

WEATHER COVERAGE: Snow sightings in San Jose, San Mateo County, Santa Cruz mountains

Several parts of the Bay Area and the Santa Cruz Mountains were impacted by heavy winds earlier this week, and with the arrival of snow and precipitation, those elements could only complicate matters, according to PG&E. 

The utility said snow, much-like heavy winds, can cause trees and limbs to topple. And vegetation continues to be the main cause of outages.

Thousands without power on the Peninsula

Power outages are improving in the Bay Area, but tens of thousands of PG&E customers remain in the dark Wednesday night.

Even as crews work to remove downed trees and repair broken transformers and power poles, another storm system is on the horizon. 

"Due to the severe and complex nature of the elements at hand, this has the potential to become a major winter storm with significant outage activity in parts of the Bay Area," said PG&E in a statement. 

The utility anticipates there could be significant outages in the North Bay and the already hard-hit areas of the Peninsula, South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.