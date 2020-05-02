Highway 101 lanes reopen as crews replace Alemany deck

Caltrans crews taking advantage of light traffic during COVID-19

shelter orders have completed work earlier than scheduled on the U.S. Highway 101 Alemany Deck replacement project.

All lanes on the freeway opened at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, and both

directions on Alemany Boulevard eastbound reopened at midnight, according to Caltrans.

KTVU's 'Mornings on 2' showed time-lapse video of the renovation. Crews have been working for the past week and a half replacing a concrete deck at Highway 101 & Alemany Circle, at the 280 Interchange.

Caltrans livecam of Hwy 101 Alemany replacement project