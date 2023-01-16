Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace was closed Monday morning due to a landslide.

Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road.

Multiple roads across the Bay Area have had to close because of mudslides from recent storm activity.

Highway 37 that connects Marin to Sonoma remains shut down Monday as that area is completely flooded.

More rain is expected during the first part of this week, but a dry pattern is around the corner.

