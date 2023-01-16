Expand / Collapse search
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 8:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 southbound closed due to landslide

Southbound lanes of Highway 13 were closed at Broadway Terrace Monday morning after a landslide. Crews are working to remove the dirt, tree branches, and debris spread across the highway.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace was closed Monday morning due to a landslide.

Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road.

Multiple roads across the Bay Area have had to close because of mudslides from recent storm activity.

Highway 37 that connects Marin to Sonoma remains shut down Monday as that area is completely flooded.

More rain is expected during the first part of this week, but a dry pattern is around the corner.

