Highway 4 crash: Pedestrian killed after allegedly fleeing police in Antioch

The Brief Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch involving a pedestrian who was allegedly fleeing police. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian just west of Somersville Road. The left and center lanes were blocked while the incident was under investigation.



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 4 in Antioch involving a pedestrian who was allegedly fleeing police, officials said.

Incident details

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on eastbound Highway 4, just west of Somersville Road.

CHP said officers were advised that the pedestrian had been fleeing Antioch police at the time of the crash.

Traffic impact

The left and center lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were blocked while officers investigated the incident.