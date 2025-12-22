Expand / Collapse search

Highway 4 crash: Pedestrian killed after allegedly fleeing police in Antioch

Published  December 22, 2025 1:26pm PST
Antioch
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning along Highway 4 near Antioch.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 4 in Antioch involving a pedestrian who was allegedly fleeing police, officials said.

Incident details

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on eastbound Highway 4, just west of Somersville Road.

CHP said officers were advised that the pedestrian had been fleeing Antioch police at the time of the crash.

Traffic impact

The left and center lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were blocked while officers investigated the incident.

