Highway 4 crash: Pedestrian killed after allegedly fleeing police in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 4 in Antioch involving a pedestrian who was allegedly fleeing police, officials said.
Incident details
According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on eastbound Highway 4, just west of Somersville Road.
CHP said officers were advised that the pedestrian had been fleeing Antioch police at the time of the crash.
Traffic impact
The left and center lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were blocked while officers investigated the incident.