1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Highway 4 near Pittsburg

One person was wounded in a suspected road rage shooting Tuesday on Highway 4 near Pittsburg, authorities said.

Victim called 911

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol said the victim called 911 around 2:24 p.m. to report a shooting on eastbound Highway 4 between Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard.

The victim exited the freeway at San Marco and stopped at a gas station, where paramedics arrived on scene.

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to CHP.

Officers are working to confirm whether the victim was struck by a bullet or was grazed.

No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.