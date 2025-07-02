Expand / Collapse search

1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Highway 4 near Pittsburg

Published  July 2, 2025 3:59pm PDT
Contra Costa County
One person was wounded in a road rage shooting on eastbound Highway 4 near Pittburg, according to CHP.

BAY POINT, Calif. - One person was wounded in a suspected road rage shooting Tuesday on Highway 4 near Pittsburg, authorities said.

Victim called 911

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol said the victim called 911 around 2:24 p.m. to report a shooting on eastbound Highway 4 between Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard.

The victim exited the freeway at San Marco and stopped at a gas station, where paramedics arrived on scene.

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to CHP.

Officers are working to confirm whether the victim was struck by a bullet or was grazed.

No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.

