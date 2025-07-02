1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Highway 4 near Pittsburg
BAY POINT, Calif. - One person was wounded in a suspected road rage shooting Tuesday on Highway 4 near Pittsburg, authorities said.
Victim called 911
What we know:
The California Highway Patrol said the victim called 911 around 2:24 p.m. to report a shooting on eastbound Highway 4 between Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard.
The victim exited the freeway at San Marco and stopped at a gas station, where paramedics arrived on scene.
The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to CHP.
Officers are working to confirm whether the victim was struck by a bullet or was grazed.
No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.
The Source: The California Highway Patrol