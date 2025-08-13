Highway 84 shooting was case of road rage between Tesla drivers

The Brief A shooting on Highway 84 on Tuesday was a case of road rage between two Tesla drivers. The victim was shot in the arm. The other involved driver was last seen speeding on Interstate 880.



A freeway shooting in the East Bay was a case of road rage between the drivers of two Tesla vehicles, authorities told KTVU.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Highway 84, west of Interstate 880.

Victim shot in arm

What we know:

One driver pulled in front of the other Tesla, got out, and began approaching the other driver, who threw something at him to make him stop. However, the man continued walking, prompting the other Tesla driver to open fire.

The victim was shot in the arm and drove himself to Washington Hospital in Fremont.

KTVU cameras captured the victim's Tesla outside the hospital, smeared in blood.

The other Tesla was seen heading south on Interstate 880, traveling at least 100 mph, including on the shoulder.

The shooting led California Highway Patrol officers to close eastbound lanes of Highway 84 for over an hour to search for evidence.

Officers are also examining the victim's Tesla and freeway cameras, along with license plate readers, for any leads.

Freeway shootings in the Bay Area have decreased compared to the same time last year.

Bay Area freeway shootings down

What they're saying:

There have been 39 reported shootings so far in 2025, with six injured and one killed. Last year, there were 54 reported shootings, with 16 injured and two killed.

Contra Costa County prosecutor Mary Knox said cameras have helped reduce freeway shootings.

Featured article

"We heard, actually, defendants discussing on wiretaps the fact that cameras were going up and that the shootings, not to do shootings up on our freeways," Knox said.

One driver, who wished to be identified only as Miles, said he was once chased across the Dumbarton Bridge.

"I was not sure what this person was gonna do. They kept blocking me off, and this cop told me, 'Just try to avoid it because people today might shoot you,'" Miles said.

Thomas Plante, a professor of psychology at Santa Clara University, said, "That combination, with frustration and aggression with impulse control and stress, is the perfect stew to create a road-rage situation that gets out of control."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan