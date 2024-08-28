Hilton by Oakland airport closes after 50 years

After more than 50 years in business, the Hilton hotel near Oakland's airport is closing on Wednesday.

Hilton hasn't given a reason for shutting down operations on the Hegenberger corridor. The hotel made the official announcement in June.

But some people who frequent the area say rising crime may have played a part.

Several restaurants in the area, including In-N-Out and Denny's, have also shuttered their doors for similar reasons.

The Port of Oakland, which owns the property, hasn't said what it plans to do with the space.



