Hilton by Oakland airport closes after 50 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - After more than 50 years in business, the Hilton hotel near Oakland's airport is closing on Wednesday.
Hilton hasn't given a reason for shutting down operations on the Hegenberger corridor. The hotel made the official announcement in June.
But some people who frequent the area say rising crime may have played a part.
Several restaurants in the area, including In-N-Out and Denny's, have also shuttered their doors for similar reasons.
The Port of Oakland, which owns the property, hasn't said what it plans to do with the space.