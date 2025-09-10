Hindu temple in Dublin burglarized: $34,000 in cash and jewelry stolen

Leaders and members of a Hindu Temple said they're trying to recoup their losses after thieves broke into their place of worship in Dublin.

Mohit Parmar, the treasurer and spokesperson for Hanuman Temple, said the thieves broke the two glass front doors to get inside.

They're now boarded up while waiting to be repaired.

Parmar said another burglary in January of last year led temple leaders to install surveillance cameras.

Now, they're considering metal doors.

On Tuesday, nightly prayers were held in Sanskrit, the oldest language of India, as families from the East Bay and beyond, came to practice their Hindu faith.

Now, there is a sense of determination following the burglary.

"It kind of breaks us down, but we still come up, rise up," said Raji Sukumar, a congregation member and volunteer.

On Sunday around 4:40 a.m., surveillance video showed a person who appeared to be a woman wearing a facial mask, armed with a flashlight, breaking into the temple.

That person removed items that included boxes that temple leaders said were filled with donated money while an accomplice waited outside.

"Took all the jewelry from all the gods," said Parmar as he pointed to where the jewelry had been displayed for worship.

.

He said the total value of what was stolen adds up to $34,000.

He shared photos of gold and silver jewelry that resembled the stolen items.

The temple had just finished a week-long festival where many congregation members donated cash.



Parmar suspected that the thieves were familiar with the temple.

During the burglary, they were at the temple for less than three minutes.

"This is disheartening. This is the wrong place they are targeting. This is a place of worship. This is a place of faith," said Parmar.

Police said at this time, they have no evidence this crime was motivated by prejudice on the basis of religion and that the case remains an active investigation.

Parmar said the temple relies on donations to pay the salaries of the priests.

Despite the loss, the temple has continued to welcome its members for nightly prayers.

"Nothing is going to stop us from believing, donating, coming, worshiping," said Sukumar.

Temple leaders hope to recoup their losses with the help of insurance and donations from community members.

They say their faith strengthens their resiliency.

