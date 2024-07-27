Historic Bay Area theatre where Zendaya got her start to shut down if they don't raise $350,000

A staple in Bay Area theater, Cal Shakes is on the verge of shutting down because of financial difficulties.

Clive Worsley, the programs executive director, told KTVU they have to raise $350,000 by Aug. 13, or they will shut off their lights for good and be forced to make layoffs.

If you frequent the East Bay, you have likely driven past it on Highway 24, though most have never gone into Cal Shakes.

The outdoor theater has called the Orinda hills home since 1974.

Worsley described the venue as a hidden gem.

"There's no more gorgeous place to see entertainment, I think in the East Bay, maybe in the entire Bay Area," Worsley said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ US actress Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Worsley, the theater has seen a decline in revenue since the economic crash in 2008 and was never able to make a full recovery.

The theater used to rely on ticket sales to cover 50% of operating costs, now they're happy if they cover 30%.

The theater, where world-renowned actors like Zendaya and Mahershala Ali got their start, has tried to diversify their revenue stream as of late by bringing in comedy acts and different musical acts. It wasn't enough.

"We find ourselves with not enough runway to get to producing our 50th-anniversary show in September," said Worsley.

Worsley started a GoFundMe to help them achieve their fundraising goal.

"Everybody can help. No gift is too small, and no gift is too large," Worsley said. "I think the community deserves this place to continue. What I really want is for this place to remain open for your kids' kids. That's what I want.