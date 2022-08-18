Historic military shell and grenade found in Palo Alto house; bomb squad responds

article

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad is en route to a Palo Alto neighborhood late Thursday afternoon following the discovery of a historic military shell and grenade inside a home.

The 2300 block of South Court is closed as of 5 p.m., according to the Palo Alto Police Department. A police spokesperson said residents living in the immediate vicinity were asked to temporarily evacuate until the bomb squad deems the scene safe.

At around 6 p.m. police in an update said the bomb squad had determined that one of the items is safe, but were unsure about the other.

The operation is relocating to a nearby open area at Hoover Park to render that item safe, police said. Officials said there is no danger to surrounding homes or parkgoers.

The sheriff's department detonated a live grenade found at a Campbell residence last month.

