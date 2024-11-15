Hit-and-run driver strikes Oakland bus

A hit-and-run driver struck a bus in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring the bus driver and a teen passenger.

The accident involved the Tempo Line 1T bus around 4:20 p.m. in the bus-only lane on 64th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to officials with AC Transit.

Officials said the bus was driving southbound in its lane when the driver of a black Chevrolet sedan suddenly tried to do a U-turn from the general lane, crossing directly in front of the bus.

Despite braking, the bus still collided with the sedan, who immediately drove away from the scene.

The bus had around 50 passengers, as it was during rush hour, according to AC Transit officials. A teenage rider fell during the collision. Officials said they had minor injuries.

Per their protocol, first responders were called and the teen, who was conscious and able to walk, was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The bus driver reportedly had arm pain and was taken to a hospital as well.

All the other passengers left the scene on their own, officials said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they are working on identifying the car involved in the hit-and-run.