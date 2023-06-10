Expand / Collapse search

Holy Names University in Oakland has new owner

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Holy Names University in Oakland has sold

Holy Names campus in Oakland has a new owner. The University had closed after the spring semester due to rising costs and declining enrollment.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland campus of Holy Names University has a new owner.

Los Angeles based BH Properties has purchased the 58-acre site, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Catholic University closed after spring semester due to rising costs and declining enrollment. It had been in the location since 1957. 

Along with manicured outdoor space, the property includes classrooms, a dormitory, a gym, and a library.

The buyer said they are hoping to attract another educational institution as a client.

ALSO: St. Mary's Center in Oakland celebrates 50 years