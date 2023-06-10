Holy Names University in Oakland has new owner

The Oakland campus of Holy Names University has a new owner.

Los Angeles based BH Properties has purchased the 58-acre site, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Catholic University closed after spring semester due to rising costs and declining enrollment. It had been in the location since 1957.

Along with manicured outdoor space, the property includes classrooms, a dormitory, a gym, and a library.

The buyer said they are hoping to attract another educational institution as a client.

