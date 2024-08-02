Homeless man accused of killing another homeless man in Palo Alto parking garage

article

An unhoused Palo Alto resident is facing a homicide charge over the death of a fellow homeless man in a parking garage.

Police arrested 34-year-old Alvaro Javier Lopez on homicide charges for the death of 60-year-old James Allen Rudolph, who was found dead on the first floor of the City Lot "S" parking garage on 445 Bryant St.

The Palo Alto Fire Department responded to the scene after calls came in about a "person down" in the parking garage.

According to the Santa Clara County Coroner, Rudolph died by homicide via blunt force trauma to his head.

Related article

Lopez was arrested Thursday in the City Lot "R" on 528 High Street, shortly before 11 a.m. Officials said Lopez is also homeless.

It wasn't immediately made clear the motive for the homicide or what events led up to it. Police are still investigating the case and ask those with information to contact the department at (650) 329-2413 or at paloalto@tipnow.org.