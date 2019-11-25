Homeless navigation center along SF waterfront to open by December

article

The proposed homeless navigation center along San Francisco's waterfront, which has been subject to controversy and court challenges, has been cleared by the courts and may open by the end of the year, according to Mayor London Breed.

"With these legal challenges put to rest, we can focus on what really matters— helping people get off the streets and into shelter and care. We'll keep moving forward to get the SAFE Navigation Center open by the end of this year so that we can help hundreds of people access the services they need," Breed said in a written statement on Monday.

Breed said she hopes to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a separate news release that opponents of the 200-bed navigation center, located on Seawall Lot 330 at the intersection of Beale and Bryant streets, have for months tried to prevent the shelter from opening.

Those attempts by the group, SAFE Embarcadero For All, included a claim that proper permits were not obtained prior to construction of the navigation center.

The Notice of Entry Order was filed in San Francisco Superior Court. The order effectively denies the petitioner's (SAFE Embarcadero) motion to halt construction of the center.

Advertisement

The San Francisco Port Commission and San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) had agreed to allow the land to be used for a temporary shelter back in April. The lease for the navigation center is for two years, but there are several factors that could lead to options that could extend the lease.

They include; if the shelter in effect decreases the number of homeless people in the designated outreach zone, according to court documents. The HSH must also provide beat officers to the designated area in the South of Market neighborhood. The navigation center must provide the Port with quarterly reports on crime statistics in the area. And the center must comply with a good neighbor policy and minimize impact on the neighborhood in regards to noise, people entering and exiting the facility. In addition, the facility will be monitored for overall cleanliness and to see that they are not blocking sidewalks and driveways.

"Our focus is on ensuring that this work can continue so we can get more people off the street and back on their feet," Herrera said in a written statement. "We've said from the beginning that this project has undergone all of the required review and all appropriate laws were followed. We're pleased the court agrees. We're looking forward to giving people a roof over their heads and a shot at a better life."

The group SAFE Embarcadero For All had previously argued that crime in the neighborhood had gone up despite the navigation center not yet being open.

There was also the viral video of a woman who was attacked outside her building in the same neighborhood by a homeless man. The neighborhood group appeared to latch on to the story as evidence of what would happen if the navigation center were allowed in their area. However, the two stories were unrelated.

KTVU has reached out to Peter Prows, the attorney for SAFE Embarcadero For All, but has not heard back as of this writing.