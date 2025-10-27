Homes flooded in San Francisco water main break
SAN FRANCISCO - Several homes were flooded on Monday morning after a water main broke in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood.
The San Francisco Fire Department was sent about 6:35 a.m. to Santos Street between Velasco and Geneva avenues on reports of the break and found the area flooded, according to a department statement.
Crews managed to shut down the water main, but the SFFD said some homes were flooded with up to 2 to 3 feet of water. However, residents were not evacuated and were allowed to stay in their homes, the department said.
SFFD, PG&E and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews were on the scene as of about 8:20 a.m. to repair the water main and other damages caused by the flooding.
The Source: San Francisco Fire Department