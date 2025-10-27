Homes flooded in San Francisco water main break

article

The Brief The San Francisco Fire Department was sent about 6:35 a.m. to Santos Street between Velasco and Geneva avenues on reports of the break and found the area flooded. Crews managed to shut down the water main, but the SFFD said some homes were flooded with up to 2 to 3 feet of water. SFFD, PG&E and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews were on the scene as of about 8:20 a.m. to repair the water main and other damages caused by the flooding.



Several homes were flooded on Monday morning after a water main broke in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department was sent about 6:35 a.m. to Santos Street between Velasco and Geneva avenues on reports of the break and found the area flooded, according to a department statement.

Crews managed to shut down the water main, but the SFFD said some homes were flooded with up to 2 to 3 feet of water. However, residents were not evacuated and were allowed to stay in their homes, the department said.

SFFD, PG&E and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews were on the scene as of about 8:20 a.m. to repair the water main and other damages caused by the flooding.