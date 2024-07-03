Expand / Collapse search

Homicide in Berkeley, shooting in San Francisco

Published  July 3, 2024 10:42pm PDT
Berkeley
Police investigating a Berkeley homicide. 

BERKELEY, Calif. - Officials are investigating a Berkeley homicide after someone was shot Wednesday evening, officials say. 

The Berkeley Police Department received a call about a shooting at 7:24 p.m. on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. 

When officers arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim received medical aid and CPR, but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Police said the shooting is under investigation, but had no further details to share. No suspects have been located or arrested. 

About half an hour later, across the bay in San Francisco, SFPD officers responded to the 1900 block of Mission Street on a report of a shooting. 

At first, arriving officers were unable to locate any victims. Then, a witness helped police locate a man who was shot in the area of Harrison and 19th streets. 

The shooting victim received medical care from officers and medics before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is said to have life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not have any suspect information. No arrests have been made. 

This is an open and active investigation. 

