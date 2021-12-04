Homicide investigators in Oakland solve 10 cases in November

Oakland police reported Friday that 10 homicide cases were solved in November.

With 129 homicides in the city this year, OPD said they reassigned 6 additional investigators to help solve the cases.

Among the cases solved was the fatal shoot-out that involved retired police captain Ersie Joyner during an attempted robbery at an Oakland gas station.

Another was the deadly shooting of a couple in a high-rise apartment in downtown Oakland.

In 2021, OPD arrested 53 homicide suspects.