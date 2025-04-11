Police investigating homicide near Oakland school

A person was shot and killed near a school in Oakland Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said officers arrived at the 8100 block of Fontaine Street near an Oak Grove school around 12:45 p.m. over reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found an adult with gunshot wounds inside a car.

Despite life-saving efforts, the person died at the scene. Oakland police officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect.

SkyFOX at the scene shows students from the nearby school being directed away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man was declared dead inside a car near an Oakland school Friday afternoon. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.