Honoring the legacy of slain San Francisco leaders Harvey Milk, George Moscone

A candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza honored Supervisor Milk and Mayor George Moscone 44 years after they were killed inside their offices at San Francisco City Hall.

It was then-president of the Board of Supervisors Dianne Feinstein who made the shocking announcement back on Nov. 27, 1978.

Former Supervisor Dan White confessed and was later convicted of manslaughter.

Some former staff member and friends who were at Sunday’s even talked about the legacy Moscone and White left behind, and talked about how much they are still missed.

"Harvey is just as near and dear in my heart as he was 44 years ago," said Gwenn Craig. "I still mourn his passing and I still take heart and draw strength from seeing all of you come out."

Sunday’s vigil also paid tribute to the victims of the tragic nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs one week ago.

"Now 44 years later we can see in America a rise in anti-LGBTQ violence with the shootings at Club Q. It’s an important moment for us to stand together," said Jeffrey Kwong, with the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.

Milk was the first openly gay person elected to public office in the state and championed many progressive causes. State senator Scott Weiner said he believes Milk and Moscone would be smiling down on them for continuing the fight.

"For every person like me who is getting death threats, there are 1,000 people who nobody knows their name and they have no access to any resources and they are being bullied and harassed and intimidated and they are suffering in silence," Wiener said. "So when we fight we are fighting for the people we have never heard of before to make their lives better."