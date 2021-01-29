Horse and pony rescued after being stuck in mud for 18 hours in Salinas

Bay Area firefighters went to help rescue a horse and pony stuck in the mud for 18 hours in Monterey County.

Firefighters from Hayward, Fremont, and Alameda helped out in Salinas on Thursday, rescuing a horse and pony who had been trapped for nearly a day.

The storms in California created havoc this week, including creating lots of thick mud. In this case, the mudflow was on Limekiln Road in Salinas, off of River Road.

Both animals are expected to be OK.