Hostage situation turned police shooting in San Jose; SJPD say suspect hospitalized

San Jose Police Department say a suspect who had barricaded with a hostage was taken to the hospital following an "officer involved shooting" Wednesday night.

Police said on social media that an adult male was armed with a machete on the 900 block of Boynton Avenue. The situation began at around 8:30 p.m. By 11:10 p.m., they posted the update that there was a shooting.

There was no information about the suspect or hostage's condition. It was not clear what exactly transpired during the shooting.

A special operations team was at the scene, officials said. This is near Boynton High School.

Police said they will provide updates as they become available.

This is a breaking news story.

