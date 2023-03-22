Expand / Collapse search

Hostage situation turned police shooting in San Jose; SJPD say suspect hospitalized

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Police Department say a suspect who had barricaded with a hostage was taken to the hospital following an "officer involved shooting" Wednesday night.

Police said on social media that an adult male was armed with a machete on the 900 block of Boynton Avenue. The situation began at around 8:30 p.m. By 11:10 p.m., they posted the update that there was a shooting. 

There was no information about the suspect or hostage's condition. It was not clear what exactly transpired during the shooting. 

A special operations team was at the scene, officials said. This is near Boynton High School. 

Police said they will provide updates as they become available. 

This is a breaking news story. 

