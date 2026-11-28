Hot air balloon crashes near Petaluma airport
article
PETALUMA, Calif. - A hot air balloon crashed near Petaluma Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.
Air balloon down
Dig deeper:
Petaluma Police Department officers responded about 8:17 a.m. to the airport on reports of the crash and found the balloon on the ground resting against a fence, according to a department statement.
Officers found that the occupants managed to exit the crashed balloon before police arrived at the scene, and some reported only minor injuries.
What's next:
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, and will investigate to determine the cause, the PPD said.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Petaluma Police Department.