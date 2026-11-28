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The Brief Petaluma Police Department officers responded about 8:17 a.m. to Petaluma Municipal Airport on reports of a hot air balloon crash. Officers found that the occupants managed to exit the crashed balloon before police arrived at the scene, and some reported only minor injuries.



A hot air balloon crashed near Petaluma Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.

Air balloon down

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Petaluma Police Department officers responded about 8:17 a.m. to the airport on reports of the crash and found the balloon on the ground resting against a fence, according to a department statement.

Officers found that the occupants managed to exit the crashed balloon before police arrived at the scene, and some reported only minor injuries.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, and will investigate to determine the cause, the PPD said.