Hotel strike in San Francisco over wages, healthcare

More than 1,000 workers at San Francisco hotels walked off the job and will last until union members say they get new contracts honoring their demands.

Workers held signs and picketed outside the Hilton San Francisco on Monday in a strike that's also affecting Hyatt and Marriott hotels throughout the city. Some of the city's most well-known hotels, including the Westin St. Francis, the Palace Hotel, and a handful at SFO, are affected.

The strike, which began over the weekend, is organized by Unite Here Local 2, which represents thousands of cooks, housekeepers, dishwashers, servers and bartenders.

Representatives say they're asking for affordable healthcare, and better working hours and wages. They also want to reverse COVD-era cuts.

The union held the same protest in August, when their old contracts expired, and then again, on Labor Day weekend.

"Here in the city or in the Bay Area, it's hard to make ends meet," said cook Anthony Rada. "We're having to pick up gig work, second jobs. It's a struggle to pay rent, and feed the family. That's why we're out here."

A Hyatt statement said in part that the company is "disappointed that Unite Here Local 2 has chosen to strike once again while Hyatt remains willing to continue bargaining in good faith."

The Hyatt added that the company has a "history of offering competitive wages and benefits in the market, including comprehensive health care at little to no cost, as well as retirement savings."

