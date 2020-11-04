House fire breaks out in Noe Valley neighborhood

article

(KTVU and wire report) -- Firefighters in San Francisco battled a three-alarm house fire that erupted early Wednesday morning.

The Citizen App showed different videos of the fire on 23rd Street, near Diamond and Eureka Streets in the Noe Valley neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the incident at 2:17 a.m., about a garage fire.

But flames could be seen spreading to the roof of the home.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

