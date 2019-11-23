HOV lanes officially open on stretch of Hwy 101 between Marin & Sonoma Counties

(BCN) -- A 4.2-mile stretch of high-occupancy vehicle lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 between Marin and Sonoma counties will officially open on Saturday.

The new HOV lanes between San Antonio Road and Petaluma River Bridge open at 7 a.m. to all motorists, with no weekend lane enforcement, Caltrans said in an announcement.

The lane is part of the Marin Sonoma Narrows construction project, a partnership between Caltrans, the Transportation Authority of Marin and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

"Caltrans is dedicated to creating multi-modal transportation options here in the Bay Area", said District 4 Director Tony Tavares.

"Expanding the high-occupancy vehicle lanes is just one example of our agency's vison".

Judy Arnold, TAM Board Chairwoman and Marin County Supervisor, called the project's carpool lane addition and the bicycle and pedestrian connection between Novato and Petaluma "a great milestone".