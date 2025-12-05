How does the new 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw format work?

The Brief The 2026 World Cup will expand from 32 teams to 48 teams, featuring 12 groups of four. The tournament will add a new knockout round, the Round of 32, which will include the top two teams from each group plus the eight best third-place teams. The number of total matches will jump from 64 to 104, extending the tournament to 39 days.



The FIFA World Cup Draw is today, and it is set for its biggest change in a generation. For the 2026 tournament, the number of teams will jump from 32 to 48, altering the competition's format and creating a new set of opportunities and challenges for the world of soccer.

This breakdown explains the new format, the arguments for and against the change and its impact on different regions.

How has the World Cup format changed over the years?

The 2026 World Cup will introduce a new format for just the fourth time in World Cup history.

From the tournament's inception in Uruguay in 1930 to the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, there were between 13-16 participant nations.

From Switzerland 1954 through Argentina 1978, there were 16 nations, and between 26 and 38 matches played.

In Spain's 1982 World Cup, 24 teams were able to qualify for the tournament. This lasted until the last time the USA hosted the World Cup in 1994.

From 1998's World Cup in France to Qatar 2022, 32 teams battled against each other in the tournament with a massive 64 matches played in total each time.

The new format brings a total of 17 additional qualifying places, which will be distributed across the world's six confederations. Forty-six teams will now qualify automatically, with the final two spots decided in a playoff tournament.

The new allocation of automatic qualifying spots for each confederation is as follows:

Asia (AFC): 8 spots (an increase of 4)

Africa (CAF): 9 spots (an increase of 4)

North, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF): 6 spots (an increase of 3)

Europe (UEFA): 16 spots (an increase of 3)

South America (CONMEBOL): 6 spots (an increase of 2)

Oceania (OFC): 1 spot (an increase of 1)

How the World Cup Draw works

The draw determines which nations will face each other in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

48 teams will be split into 12 groups (A–L) of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams advance to the Round of 32.

Teams are separated into four pots, based on their FIFA World Ranking (as of November 2025).

One team is drawn from each pot to form every group, ensuring that no two teams from the same confederation (except Europe) are drawn together.

The format is designed to increase global representation while maintaining competitive balance — and to guarantee at least three matches for every team.

How does seeding work?

To ensure a competitive balance and geographical diversity, the teams are seeded and placed into different pots. The seeding is based primarily on the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

Pot 1 typically contains the host nations and the highest-ranked qualified teams.

Pots 2, 3, and 4 contain the remaining teams, ranked from highest to lowest, who have qualified for the tournament.

Teams in the World Cup Draw

As of Nov. 2025, 42 of the 48 spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have already been filled.

Host nations:

Canada

Mexico

United States

Asia (AFC):

Australia

IR Iran

Japan

Jordan

Korea Republic

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan

Africa (CAF):

Algeria

Cabo Verde

Côte d’Ivoire

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

North and Central America / Caribbean (CONCACAF):

Curaçao

Haiti

Panama

South America (CONMEBOL):

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

Oceania (OFC):

New Zealand

Europe (UEFA):

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Switzerland

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

How the draw works

The draw will begin with all the teams from pot 1 being drawn to groups A to L. It will then continue with pots 2, 3 and 4 in that order.

Host nations will be identified by colored balls and automatically assigned:

Mexico (green) to Group A1

Canada (red) to Group B1

United States (blue) to Group D1

The remaining nine teams in Pot 1 will fill position 1 of their respective groups.

Draw constraints

To maintain a competitive balance:

The top four ranked teams — Spain, Argentina, France, and England — will be placed on opposite sides of the bracket, ensuring they cannot meet before the final if they all win their groups.

No group can include more than one nation from the same confederation, except UEFA, which can have up to two European teams per group.

The two placeholders from the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and the four European Play-Off winners will occupy spots in Pot 4.

Confederation constraints will still apply to the Play-Off Tournament teams.

Following the draw, FIFA will release the complete match schedule on Saturday, Dec. 6, assigning each game to a stadium and kickoff time across the 16 host cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Who could the USA draw in the group stage?

When the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in Washington, D.C., the United States will finally learn about its first opponents — and the possibilities include everything from world champions to tournament newcomers.

How many games will be played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

2026's tournament, which features 48 nations, will have a groundbreaking 104 matches played across cities in the US, Mexico and Canada. This is a 47% increase in the number of games compared to the previous format.

The group stage, or opening rounds, of the tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams. According to FIFA, adopting 12 groups of four was chosen over the option of 16 groups of three teams because team and fan experience, player welfare and sporting integrity were taken into consideration.

"The tournament will be six or seven days longer, but the actual footprint between release and final will be the same footprint as 2014 and 2018," said Victor Montagliani, the chairman of the 2026 World Cup and president of CONCACAF.

The 2026 World Cup itself is set to last 39 days — which is a week longer than the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups and 10 days more than Qatar 2022.

The most significant addition is the Round of 32, a new knockout round. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will automatically advance, making up 24 teams. The remaining eight spots will be filled by the "best" third-placed teams from the groups.

The tournament breakdown (June 11 through July 19)

Group stage: June 11 through June 27

Round of 32: June 28 through July 3

Round of 16: July 4 through July 7

Quarter-finals: July 6 through July 11

Semi-finals: July 14 and July 15

Third-place match: July 18

Final: July 19 (In New York New Jersey Stadium)

The "pros": More chances to dream

Supporters say the new format's primary benefit is the increase of inclusion and global growth. The expansion from 32 to 48 teams provides more opportunities for nations from Africa, Asia and CONCACAF to compete on the world stage, which can inspire a new generation of players and fans.

The new format also increases the chances for a "Cinderella" or "dark horse" nation — a surprise team — to make a deep run into the knockout stages. This has been a popular feature of other tournaments and adds to the drama of the competition. While the group stage may have less risk for top teams, the addition of a Round of 32 adds another layer of high-stakes, single-elimination drama.

The "Cons": The injury risk of more games

Not everyone is a fan of the new format. Critics argue that an expanded field will dilute the quality of play, leading to more one-sided matches in the group stage.

The system of advancing "best third-placed teams" has also been a point of contention in other tournaments, as it can create complicated tie-breaking scenarios and lead to uncertainty. A key concern is player welfare, as the extra knockout round means some teams will play eight matches instead of the traditional seven, adding to the physical toll on players after a grueling club season.

Player welfare is already a major concern among fans, players and coaching staff, as the increasing number of games each season can directly lead to a higher risk of injuries. Top-level players in Europe already play in multiple in-season club tournaments, including the long regular league season. Many were critics of the new FIFA Club World Cup format over the summer due to burnout and injury concerns, including iconic ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp who said the CWC was "the worst idea ever implemented in football."

