You need $131K to live comfortably in this Bay Area city

By Aja Seldon
Published  May 13, 2024 4:40pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
A drone view of the East Bay hills near the historic Niles district is seen in Fremont, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to rise, mirroring national trends.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the San Francisco Bay Area Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 2.4 percent in February compared to the previous year, with housing costs being a significant factor.

In some Bay Area cities, residents need to earn well over six figures to afford a comfortable lifestyle. A recent analysis from ConsumerAffairs reveals that San Francisco residents need a minimum salary of $131,050, while San Jose residents must earn at least $124,292, and Fremont residents require $117,339. In Oakland, the minimum salary needed for comfortable living is $99,334.

ConsumerAffairs determined these figures by analyzing median rent data and calculating the minimum household income required to afford housing in each city, applying the 30% affordability threshold. Household income could represent a single person living alone or a couple.

While Bay Area residents have to pay a hefty price to live comfortably, New York City demands the highest income, at a whopping $135,713 per year.

Surprisingly, Californians could live more comfortably in Los Angeles, the state's most populous city, on a minimum salary of $111,659 compared to most major Bay Area cities.

Less expensive California cities

Fresno, California

  • Income needed: $72,443

San Bernardino, California

  • Income needed: $73,763

Modesto, California

  • Income needed: $73,781

Bakersfield, California

  • Income needed: $77,379

Stockton, California

  • Income needed: $80,014

Sacramento, California

  • Income needed: $82,874

Long Beach, California

  • Income needed: $88,375